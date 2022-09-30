No need to hire people or vehicles for the gathering

Leader of the opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Every year Shiv Sena's Dussehra gathering at Shivtirth in Mumbai is attended by Shiv sainiks and citizens spontaneously from all over the State. Therefore, there is no need for Sena to hire people and vehicles for gathering crowds, said Leader of opposition in legislative council, Ambadas Danve.

Sena started preparations to take the maximum number of citizens to the Dussehra gathering from the district. For this purpose, a meeting of office bearers and activists of Aurangabad central and western division was held at Kranti Chowk on Friday, while a meeting of the eastern division was held in Pundaliknagar. During this meeting, Danve interacted with the journalists. He said, the letter sent by agriculture minister Abdul Sattar to the ST Corporation to demand a bus for the meeting of the rebel group in Mumbai went viral. But he did not put the receipt of payment. It is said that the Shinde group will take 25000 citizens to the gathering, and some vehicles have been booked for this purpose. But Sena did not need to hire men and vehicles in such a way. People gather spontaneously for this gathering. Raju Vaidya, Santosh Khedke, Dnyaneshwar Dange, Vamanrao Shinde and others were present on the occasion.