No patient found in the district on Monday

Aurangabad, April 4:

No Corona patient was reported in the district on Sunday. For details refer to the box given below. No corona suspect was found positive either in city or in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,767

Patients discharged: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,021

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 14

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 50, 87,695

First Dose: 29,25,635

Second Dose: 21,15,786

Precaution Dose: 46,274