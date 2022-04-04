No patient found in the district on Monday
No Corona patient was reported in the district on Sunday. For details refer to the box given below. No corona suspect was found positive either in city or in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,767
Patients discharged: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,021
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 14
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 50, 87,695
First Dose: 29,25,635
Second Dose: 21,15,786
Precaution Dose: 46,274