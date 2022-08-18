Notorious goon detained under MPDA

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

After taking the charge as SP in the Aurangabad rural police, SP Manish Kalwaniya initiated third consecutive action of detainment under Maharashtra Prevension of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. In the past three months, three notorious goons have been detained in the Harsul prison for a year.

On Wednesday, a notorious goon Ramdas Vitthal Wagh (33, Kelgaon, Sillod) has been detained in the Harsul prision.

Earlier, the detainment actions were initiated against Amol Jaggannath Chide (Murma, Paithan) and Mujib Abdul Shaikh (Sanav, Gangapur).

Cases of selling illicit liquor, molestation, hampering the government works, fights and others have been registered against Wagh with Sillod rural police station. Earlier, preventive actions were taken against him but his criminal activities had not stopped. Hence, SP Kalwaniya submitted a proposal to district collector Sunil Chavan for detainment of Wagh under MPDA. Chavan sanctioned the proposal on August 17 and the police then detained Wagh in Harsul prison.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya, Additional SP Dr Pawan Bansod, by sub-divisional police officer Vijaykumar Marathe, PI Rameshwar Renge, Sitaram Mehetre, PSI Vikas Aade, Vitthal Rakh, Sachin Sonar, Raju Kakde and others.