Now, ASI officially owns Bibi ka Maqbara

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

Here is good news for the heritage-lovers as Bibi ka Maqbara (Taj of Deccan) is now officially owned by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), hereafter, in the record. Indeed it is a historic development as the registration of land, on which the heritage monument is standing tall, has been successful after 60 long years (since 1951), it is learnt.

It may be noted that the legal section of ASI (Aurangabad Circle) under the guidance of the superintending archaeologist M K Chauley was pursuing the matter of ownership with the Superintendent of Land Records (Aurangabad) for the past couple of years. Their efforts got paid off and the custodian has received a property registration (PR) card with the insertion of its name as ASI (South Western Circle) today evening. It may be noted that prior to becoming an independent Aurangabad Circle, the ASI's local office was in the jurisdiction of ASI (South West Circle) as per the old record and inquiry registers.

Meanwhile, it is indeed a great development for ASI as various organisations, individuals and societies were claiming ownership either on Bibi ka Maqbara or on land around the heritage.

Details of PR Card

As per the PR Card, the City Survey (CTS) Number of the monument is 2033. The details have been mentioned in the Sheets Number 221, 222, 225, 393 to 396. The area notified in the PR Card is 339383 square metres, stated the official document.