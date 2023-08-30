Now obtain permissions to perform last rites from crematoriums; graveyards in city from Sept 1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a major decision, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to grant permission to perform last rites at the city’s crematoriums and graveyards from September 1 (Friday).

Earlier, the relatives of the departed souls had to visit the CSMC headquarters (in Town Hall) to seek permission before performing the last rites. It may be noted that the city is expanding rapidly. Hence the citizens were forced to come from far away distances (10-15 kms) to obtain the permission.

As per the CSMC record, 9,000 to 10,000 persons pass away every year. There are 44 crematoriums to perform last rites in the city. Besides, there are more than 45 graveyards. However, it has been observed that the last rites and burials take place in large numbers in big crematoriums and graveyards.

It is mandatory to obtain prior permission from the CSMC to perform the last rites upon the departed souls. The CSMC does not issue a death certificate if there is no permission. The

Birth and Death registration window at the CSMC headquarters grants permission. However, after going through the people’s inconvenience, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth ordered to grant the permissions and to make necessary arrangements to issue permissions at the crematoriums and graveyards from September 1.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has appealed to the citizens to submit the required documents and obtain the permission. There is no need for the relatives of the departed souls to visit the headquarters as the headquarters will not be issuing the permission from September 1. If the citizens face any issue they are appealed to contact the assistant commissioner of their respective zone office for redressal of their problems.