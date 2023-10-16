Now, One Nation One Student ID through APAAR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Each student of the schools across the State will have ‘one nation one ID’ with the preparations of their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry-identity documents (APAAR)-ID.

It may be noted the State Government uses the Aadhar Card, Systematic Administrative Reforms for Achieving and Learning By Students (SARAL)-ID and Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE)-ID for the collecting data of the students across the State and approving the staffing pattern on the basis of students strength.

This created many problems for the teachers and schools in obtaining and uploading documents online. These are time-consuming tasks. It is affecting students' study as teachers have to give time to the tasks. The different teachers' unions requested the Government to have a single portal system to collect students' information about Aadhar Card, Saral and UDISE-ID, so that, teachers will have time for teaching. The UDISE which is one of the largest Management Information Systems collect real-time data of schools, teachers and students.

As per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the union Ministry of Education started implementing the ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ initiative through ‘APAAR’ for all students, from pre-primary to higher education levels.

The School Education and Sports Department of the State Government issued a circular on October 12 to the commissioner of education (Pune) of the State for this purpose. The schools were asked to obtain consent from parents between October 16 and 18 for the preparations of students' APAAR IDs.

As per the circular, each student will be allotted a unique ID which will help to get access to the academic progress of the students. This will assist in achieving the goal of ‘One Nation One Student ID.’

The Government has also instructed teachers to update students’ blood group, height, and weight in the UDISE data.

This will be a lifelong unique ID for students to enter the Digilocker Ecosystem. The APAAR ID will have students' records, overall progress cards, and students' achievements in sports, skills and training in digital format. The APAAR ID will be created on the basis of the students' Adhar Card.

Founder president of Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh said there should be a single system to obtain all types of students 'data so that teachers would be able to give the required time for teaching.