Nylon string cuts 11-year-old boy's finger

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Incidents of physical injuries due to nylon manja (kite strings) continue in the city. On Wednesday, an 11-year-old boy from the Begumpura area had his finger cut by a nylon string in the afternoon. The boy was treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where three stitches were applied to his finger. The boy's name is Abed Deshmukh.

While walking in the Begampura area, a nylon string got caught in Abed's foot. While attempting to remove the string, he accidentally cut his finger. Relatives, including Hanif Deshmukh, rushed Abed to GMCH. There was severe bleeding and three stitches were applied to the finger. the GMCH superintendent, Dr Suresh Harbade, confirmed the treatment.

A few days ago, I was almost injured

Hanif Deshmukh mentioned, "Just a few days ago, I narrowly escaped being injured by a nylon string in the Town Hall area. Today, Abed was injured by the same string. This nylon string should be banned," he said while speaking to the newspaper.