Old city getting water after 12 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The water supply problem is getting severe in the old city as most of the localities are getting water after 12 days. Whenever the residents complain about it to the municipal corporation water supply department, they get the casual answer of a technical fault.

The corporation last year submitted an affidavit to the Aurangabad division bench that the entire city would be given water every four days. However, the decision was never implemented.

In all, 14 wards are supplied water from Harsul Lake. The localities in the ambit of the Shahgunj water tank are getting water after 12 days. Similarly, the Cidco - Hudco localities are getting water after eight to nine days. The residents face severe inconvenience due to the unplanned water supply schedule. Around 125 MLD of water is brought into the city from the Jayakwadi dam daily and around 7 MLD from the Harsul Lake, still, the residents face water woes.

The residents of Roshan Gate, Bashir Colony, Nagsen Colony and others have made a complaint to the Aurangabad division bench in this regard.