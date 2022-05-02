Old city residents forced to run helter-skelter for water during festival period

Aurangabad, May 2:

The Aurangabad City Congress Committee has expressed its disappointment over poor water supply management of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) during the festival period.

Majority of the Muslim dominated areas in the old city deprive of regular water supply in their taps. On one hand, the AMC is supplying water to some areas in the city on a gap of 4-5 days, while majority of the areas from the old city are receiving water on a gap of 10 days or more. The city congress office-bearers including president Mohammed Hisham Osmani and speaker Mohsin Ahmed has contacted the AMC administrator and other key officers of water supply sections and brought into their notice about the inconvenience faced by the residents of old city, but was in vain, stated the press release.

There is adequate quantity of water available in the Jayakwadi Dam (56 pc). Then also the people staying in old city are compelled to run helter-skelter to fetch potful of water during the Ramzan festival. For eg: Hundreds of residents staying in different posh localities drawing water from Marimata Over Head Tank (in N-6 Cidco) are getting water on gap of 10 days or more.

The press release issued by the party speaker appealed to the High Court to take cognizance of the core issue and get filed a suo-moto against AMC to streamline the water distribution system of the city and provide relief to the citizens.