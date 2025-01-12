Old man beaten up for stopping eve-teasers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An old man who tried to stop two youths from harassing women and girls at a temple was beaten up at Waluj Mahanagar on Saturday evening.

The youths also threatened the old man with dire consequences. The duo were booked with MIDC Waluj Police Station. The accused were identified as Rishabh Bavaskar and Vishal Zagade.

According to details, Prakash Navale (63) works as a maintenance worker at Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple, Bajajnagar. Devotees complained to Navale that women and girls who go towards the toilet were constantly being harassed by some boys for the past several days.

While taking a stroll around the temple on Saturday evening, Navale saw Rishabh Bavaskar and Vishal Zagade moving to an area where some women and girls were heading for the toilet.

When he asked the duo about the reason for coming to this place, teasing women and girls and doing addiction with friends.

They abused Navale and beat him up with a fighter and kicking. There was bleeding from his head while citizens ran to help him. The accused ran away from the spot. Navale lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police Station. T K Pawar is on the case.