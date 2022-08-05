Old man held while selling cannabis

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad arrested an old man while selling cannabis in Nutan Colony on Thursday night. The police have seized 2.072 kgs cannabis and Rs 36,000 cash from the accused, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav. The arrested has been identified as Syed Aref Nehri Syed Mohammad Ali Nehri (17, Daulatabad).

NDPS squad API Hareshwar Ghuge received an information that a man is selling cannabis in Nutan Colony on Thursday night. API Ghuge, ASI Nasin Khan Shabbir Khan, Parbat Mhaske, Vishal Sonawane, Mahesh Ugale, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Suresh Bhise, Datta Dubhalkar, Prajakta Waghmare, Raju Chaudhari and others conducted a raid and arrested Syed Aref. The police seized 2.072 kgs cannabis worth Rs 24,834 and Rs 36,050 cash from him. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station.