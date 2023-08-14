Old man robbed in Himayat Baug

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 64-year-old man Raju Madhekar gone for a morning walk was robbed by two unidentified youths at Himayat Baug on August 6. A case was registered with the Begumpura police station on Sunday.

Police said Madhekar had gone for a morning walk at Himayat Baug. Two persons between the age of 25 years and 30 years came near him. One of them grabbed him while the other snatched the gold chain from his neck. He lodged a complaint on Sunday.