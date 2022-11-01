One killed, one injured in accident

Aurangabad:

A motorcycle rider was killed and another seriously injured in a collision with a speeding car. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Kaygaon on the Aurangabad-Ahmednagar highway. The deceased has been identified as Arjun Kalyan Gangle (19, Bolegaon, Gangapur).

According to Gangapur police, Arjun and his friend Samadhan Balu Dive, were traveling on a motorcycle (MH-20-BZ-8308) from Kaygaon to Bolegaon on Tuesday. Around 3 pm, a speeding car (MH-16-CY-0647) traveling from Ahmednagar to Aurangabad hit his motorcycle.

Arjun died on the spot, while Samadhan was seriously injured. The injured was moved to the Gangapur district hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against the car driver in Gangapur police station. PSI Azhar Shaikh is further investigating the case.