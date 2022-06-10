One Student, One Tree drive kicked off at GDCH

Aurangabad, June 10:

The tree plantation drive ‘One Student - One Tree’ was inaugurated at the Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH), today.

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagatsingh Koshyari and vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Dr Madhuri Kanitkar initiated the drive to celebrate the Foundation Day of the MUHS, the first medical university of Maharashtra. MUHS flag was hoisted by dean, GDCHA Dr SP Dange.

He stressed on importance of tree plantation in conservation of environment and appealed to the students to nurture the trees planted by them. Dr Jyoti Bhavthankar, Dr Maya Indurkar, Dr Pradnya Bansode, Dr Kishor Mahale, Dr Rajan Mahindra, Dr Kanchan Shah, Dr J B Vathar, Dr Jayashree Pagare, Dr Seema Pathak, office superintendent Baban Kumavat, office and teaching staff participated. Dr Shirish Khedgikar conducted the programme. Students enthusiastically planted trees on the college campus.