One year-old boy reports Measles positive

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A one-year-old boy from Bhanudasnagar area reported to be Measles positive. Similarly, the blood samples of three children were sent to Haffkines Laboratory for testing, said Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Considering the threat of Measles, AMC health department is taking precautions for the past few days. Blood samples of 25 suspects from the city were sent to Mumbai for Measles tests. Of these, reports of 15 suspects were positive while the reports of the rest have not yet been received.

On Thursday, the report of a child was received as positive. Today, the report of the one-year-old boy was received as positive. The vaccination of this child was done earlier, but still, the symptoms of Measles were seen. So far, samples of three children have been taken in the city and sent to Haffkines Lab in Mumbai, Dr Mandlecha said.

AMC will implement a special Measles vaccination drive from Saturday. The drive will be implemented at Shamsnagar, Jahangir Colony, Smruti Uddyan, Kadriyannagar, Abrar Colony, Juna Bazar, Shahbazar, Buddha Vihar, Misarwadi, Vishwabharti Colony, Naregaon, Hinanagar, Cidco, Chikalthana, Satara – Deolai, Padegaon – Mitmitta as suspects were found in this area, Dr Mandlecha said.