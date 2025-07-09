Online admission begins for B Tech-Food Technology at MIT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIT College of Food Technology affiliated with Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University has started the online admission process for B.Tech (Food Technology). The last date for applying is July 17.

Those students who have passed12ht with Science stream and appeared for the MHT-CET or JEE or NEET examinations in Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) or Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) for the academic year 2025-26 can contact MIT College of Food Technology to complete admission process of B Tech (Food Technology) admission.

All facilities for filling online admission are available free of charge at the MIT Campus, Satara Parisar, The college urges students to take advantage of this opportunity and immediately contact them.