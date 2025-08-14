Only 1.32 lakh vehicles fitted with ‘High-Security’ plates; deadline now Nov 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Of the 9.54 lakh vehicles in the district registered before April 2019, just 1.32 lakh have received High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), leaving over 8.21 lakh still pending. The Transport Department has extended the deadline for the third time, giving owners until November 30 to comply.

The earlier deadline was August 15, but repeated complaints of delayed installation slots led to the extension. Owners must book appointments on the official HSRP website, providing their RC book, registration, and chassis number, and bring their vehicles to the designated centre on the allotted date.

So far, 2.49 lakh vehicle owners have registered online for installation. Without an HSRP, vehicle transfers, address changes, hypothecation updates, re-registration, modifications, and permit renewals will not be processed. The Transport Commissioner has also instructed that seized vehicles be released only after fitting the plate.