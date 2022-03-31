Only one person should not take the credit

Aurangabad, March 31:

State government provided land for Gharkul scheme. After the efforts of the guardian minister and district collector, the revenue minister made the land available. Some work was pending, but everyone took follow-up . The credit for that should not go to only one person, said Shiv Sena district chief and MLC Ambadas Danve while taking a dig at MP Imtiyaz Jaleel.

Danve held a press conference on Thursday to inform about the demands and follow-up made in the budget session for the Awas Yojana. Speaking further he said, "Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad is striving for the development of the city. This is a good thing and good luck to them. There is Central and State funding for Gharkul. So we're not taking all the credit alone. Jaleel is the MP of the district, it is his responsibility to take follow up. It will be correct to say that I did the development work in the district through collective efforts.

Grid will soon receive funding

Funding for water grid scheme for Vaijapur and Gangapur tehsil will be provided soon and this work will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister and water supply minister. He said that a fund of Rs 51 crore has been made available to the district for the environment department.