OPD attendance checked by dean

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a surprise inspection at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday, the Dean uncovered irregularities in OPD attendance, with three senior doctors found absent. However, it was clarified that these doctors were performing duties at other locations.

The inspection came in the wake of a Lokmat Times sting operation exposing lapses in doctor attendance. The report revealed instances of doctors skipping shifts, arriving late or leaving early, sparking concerns over patient care. Some attributed the issue to government doctors prioritizing private practice and contract doctors focusing on their own clinics. The report, titled “Doctor Sahib, When Will You Arrive? The Heartfelt Question of Waiting Patients”, highlighted the plight of patients and prompted immediate action by the Dean, who personally visited the OPD to verify attendance records.

-----------------(BOX)------------------

Strict monitoring measures announced

Resident doctors are required to report to the OPD by 8.30 am, with senior doctors expected to follow shortly. Dr. Sukre, the Dean, emphasized the need for consistent availability, stating, “Emergency duties at night are no excuse for neglecting OPD responsibilities.” He also announced that regular checks would be conducted, and photos of empty chairs would be taken as evidence against absentee doctors. The move aims to restore accountability and ensure patients receive timely care.