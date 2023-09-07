‘Open Day’ prog in MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The campus of Mahatma Gandhi Mission University will be kept open for the general public under the ‘Open Day’ project on September 8 and 9 as part of its 4th foundation celebrations.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the vice chancellor of the university Dr Vilas Sapkal said that students, parents and the general public can visit the campus, departments, laboratories and libraries and can see the different initiatives. The different activities will also be held for the celebrations.

Vice Chancellor of Central Tribal University (Andhra Pradesh) Dr V Kattimani will be the chief guest of the main programme of the celebration to be organised on September 9.

Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, deans Dr Harirang Shinde and Dr Rekha Shelke were also present at the briefing.

The activities to be held included a photography competition and exhibition for amateur photographers, Citizen Journalist, Peace Walk, a Legal Awareness Camp, a programme on Artificial Intelligence, Psychological Tests and Counselling, a Drone Making workshop and an introductory session on Music and Dance