Outcry against the government over Gairan land

Call for reconsidering petitions

Aurangabad:

The Bombay High Court has ordered demolition of houses and buildings built on Gairan (Grazing) land by December 31, 2022. The district administration has started issuing notices to the house owners on the encroached land and has also prepared a schedule for removing the encroachment. However, various political parties and organizations have raised their voice against the government. Organizations have sent statements to the Chief Minister (CM) and demanded to file reconsideration petitions and issue a circular after verifying all the cases of the last four decades.

Demanding the government to file a reconsideration petition in the court, the Lal Bavta Shetmajur union took out a march from Paithan Gate to the Collector office on Thursday. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has given a statement to the CM. Adv Harshvardhan Pradhan has demanded that the government should file a petition in the Supreme Court. Also, the Bahujan adv Suresh Mane of the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party said that the government should not destroy the needy gairan holders as per the court decision.

Out of 53,539 hectares grazing land in the district, 12,500 hectares of land has been encroached upon. Four years ago, 10,418 hectares of grazing lands were encroached. As per the district administration, 12,500 hectares of grazing land was encroached in 2022.