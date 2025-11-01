Over 200 farmers move HC against road widening

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 200 farmers from Gangapur and Kannad tehsils have filed a petition in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court against the illegal widening of State Highway (No. 39) from Deogaon Rangari in Kannad to Kaygaon in Gangapur.

It was stated in the petition that the road widening work is illegal, as the said work is being done without proper land acquisition and without providing compensation. The court was requested to direct the administration to acquire land and provide proper compensation. The next hearing on the petition will be held in December.

What is the petition?

The work of widening from Deogaon Rangari in Kannad to Kaygaon in Gangapur is underway since January-February. The administration is widening the State highway by about 70-80 feet on both sides through a contractor.

For this, the land of numerous farmers from both the tehsils is being used for the widening. However, the administration has not taken any land acquisition action for this widening.

Even though the concerned farmers raised their voices against this, the administration did not take any notice of it. The farmers submitted a memorandum against this to the concerned officials and demanded justice. However, the administration did not take any action in this regard.

Jagannath Khedkar, Sheshrao Salunke, Pratap Narode, Sandeep Rajput, Anil Karhale, Bhimrao Jadhav, Sheshrao Mhaske, Manoj Patil and 200 other farmers from Mali Wadgaon, Vairagad, Harsul and Shiregaon, filed the petition through adv. Devidas R Shelke.