Overloaded pickup tilts

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 8, 2025 21:35 IST2025-06-08T21:35:02+5:302025-06-08T21:35:02+5:30

A pickup truck near Chikalthana Airport is seen tilting dangerously backward while in motion, nearly standing upright on its ...

Overloaded pickup tilts | Overloaded pickup tilts

Overloaded pickup tilts

A pickup truck near Chikalthana Airport is seen tilting dangerously backward while in motion, nearly standing upright on its rear tires due to severe overloading. The incident highlights the risks of unsafe transport practices.

Photo: Shaikh Munir

Open in app