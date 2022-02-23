Owner booked for selling house twice

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

City Chowk police booked a row-house owner in a cheating case for selling the sold house again. The accused has been identified as Pravin Vyankatrao Dange (Mahajan Colony, N-2, Cidco).

A transaction of row-house in N-2 Cidco area was fixed between complainant Feroz Khan (47, Noor Colony and the owner Dange for Rs 2,80 lakh. However, as Dange was getting more money for the row-house, he sold the house to Altaf Azam Pathan for Rs 3.5 lakh on May 15, 2019. When Feroz came to know about it, he lodged a complaint in the City Chowk police station. PSI Uddhav Hake is further investigating the case.