Pages of Constitution misprinted

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

Some copies of the Constitution printed in 2014, had errors. These misprinted copies were distributed in a programme held in the presence of former minister for social justice Rajkumar Badole by Vijaykumar Khandagle of the Swabhimani Tiger Force at Tapadiya Natya Mandir recently. Rutuja Ravi Khillare who was present at the programme also got a copy of the constitution. Recently, she noticed that the cover of that copy was put in the wrong way. The Swabhimani Tiger Force has demanded an inquiry into who committed this negligence and carelessness.