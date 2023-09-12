Paryushan Parv begins in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A festival of self-realization and forgiveness

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first day of the eight-day Paryushan Parv, organized by Shravak Sangh at Mahavir Bhavan, was marked by profound spiritual insights shared by Param Pujya Shri Suyogrishiji.

This auspicious festival, known for its emphasis on self-realization and forgiveness, was described by Parampujya Suyogrishi as a celebration of the soul's journey after departing the material world.

In his discourse, Suyogrishiji highlighted the distinctiveness of Paryushan Parv compared to other festivals. While some festivals may involve worldly losses, Paryushan Parv is revered as Kshama Parva, emphasizing forgiveness and spiritual purity.

The core of the celebration included the recitation of the Antagand Sutra and messages from spiritual leaders like Mahasati Sadhvi and Udaya Prabhaji, urging individuals to awaken from emotional slumber and engage in introspection.

The festival witnessed thousands of community members gathering voluntarily to study the biographies of enlightened souls who achieved salvation.

Suyogrishiji stressed that genuine transformation of one's soul, accompanied by self-reflection and the abandonment of negative behaviors, should be the focus of Paryushan Sadhana. The festival also saw devout participants observing Ekasana and taking vows of fasting, demonstrating their commitment to the spiritual journey.