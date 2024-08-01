Passengers protest over IndiGo flight delay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Expressing anger over the delay of IndiGo's Delhi-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight, passengers coming to the city along with leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar protested at the Delhi airport on Thursday afternoon. This created chaos at the Delhi airport for some time. The passengers said that the flight was arranged immediately when they started staging an agitation.

IndiGo's Delhi-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight departs from Delhi at 4.45 pm daily and arrives in the city at 6.30 pm. Later, the flight takes off to Delhi at 7 pm. However, the flight from Delhi was delayed on Thursday. Passengers were still at the airport even after the flight time had passed.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Bhagwan Sena chief Fulchand Karad were also at the Delhi airport to arrive in the city by the same flight. Seeing the flight delay, he asked the IndiGo staff about the reason for the delay. But, on not getting satisfactory answers, he started protesting at the airport. Other passengers also came with them. As the anger of the passengers increased, the arrangement of the flight was made.

Reasons not given

The passengers were informed frequently that the plane would arrive in 10 minutes. When asked as to why the flight was delayed, nothing was said. So, I sat on a hunger strike at Delhi Airport. Other passengers also sat with me. They tried to arrest me. But, then the plane was arranged immediately. The plane arrived in the city around 7.10 pm. One travels by air to save time. So, there should be no unnecessary delay.

(Fulchand Karad)

Nagpur, Mumbai flight also delayed

IndiGo's Nagpur flight was delayed by almost an hour and a half. The plane which was to fly at 4.40 pm, took off at 6 pm. Along with this, the Mumbai flight was also delayed. When contacted, the IndiGo officials did not respond.