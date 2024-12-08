Patient goes missing during treatment in Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A patient who was taken to Mumbai for treatment has gone missing after excusing to use the restroom. The incident occurred recently at Tata Memorial Hospital.

The missing patient has been identified as Sandeep Manikrao Sapkal (40, native of Dhamangaon, Dhad, Buldhana) currently residing in Om Sai Nagar, Ranjangaon Shenpunji. Sandeep is described as having a dusky complexion, a height of 5 feet 9 inches and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a grey cap, khaki pants, and red slippers. A missing person report has been registered at Bhoiwada Police station.