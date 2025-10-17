Patil feted with excellence in fitness & wellness award; Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar presents award to Founder of Relax-Zeal at Global Healthcare Awards 2025 ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned wellness expert, founder and director of Relax-Zeal Sanjay Patil was conferred the prestigious Excellence in Fitness and Wellness Award at the Global Healthcare Awards 2025, in New Delhi, recently. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar presented the award to Patil.

The recognition celebrates his 30-year journey of inspiring individuals and communities through fitness, mindfulness, and sound-healing practices. Patil is the Race Director of the Lokmat MahaMarathon, motivating thousands of runners across Maharashtra to embrace healthy living.