Pedestrian killed while crossing in Ajanta

Sillod: An elderly pedestrian was killed after a speeding car knocked him down while he was crossing the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon Highway Road, on Wednesday (September 6) at 10 pm. The deceased have been identified as Dilawar Khan Mahemood Khan (58, Ajanta).

Police said, “Dilawar Khan was hit by the speeding car which was proceeding in the direction of Sillod. He sustained grave injuries. The villagers rushed him to the rural hospital at Ajanta, but the doctors declared him dead on admission. The last rites were performed on him this afternoon in the graveyard at Ajanta. Meanwhile, the rural police have registered an offence against the unidentified car driver. Further investigation is on.