PET-24 to be held at 11 centres on Oct 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024 at 11 centres within the university’s jurisdiction on October 3.

The online registration was carried out between July 1 and August 15. The students were allowed to remove shortcomings from the application forms from August 17 and September 7. The provisional list of registered candidates was released on September 10. Those who submitted incomplete application forms were given two opportunities to clear shortcomings.

The list of eligible, ineligible and exempted candidates was displayed on September 21. The administration received 14,125 application forms while 11,448 were declared eligible for the test after the scrutiny. Of them, 1,998 were exempted while 697 candidates did not clear shortcomings like non-submission of mark sheet and applying for another subject than respective ones.

The whole process is being implemented through PET Cell and the University Network Information Centre (UNIC). The review of norms was taken time and again by Dr Walmik Sarwade, Pro-VC and president of deans of the Board.

Dr Mahendra Shirasath, Dr Sanjay Salunke, Dr Vaishali Khaparde, Dr Veena Humbe, Dr Bhalchandra Waikar, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali, UNIC director Dr Praveen Yannawar and others are taking efforts for the test.

There are 497 researchers with 1,576 vacant seats in 44 subjects of four faculties-Science and Technology Faculty, Humanities Faculty, Interdisciplinary Faculty and Commerce Faculty. The registered students will take the examination in offline mode at 11 centres in the four districts on October 3.