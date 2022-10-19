Petition against decision in Bilkis Banu case filed in Supreme Court

Aurangabad

A petition against the release of the accused by Gujarat government in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case has been submitted to Supreme Court, informed Adv Asma Shaikh in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Adv Asma said, the special session judge on January 21, 2008, sentenced the accused of Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder during the Gujrat riots case. However, Gujarat government on June 9, 2022, released the accused sentenced under Cr.PC section 432. She requested the National Women’s Commission, home ministry and Gujarat government to cancel the decision, but did not receive any response. Hence, she filed a petition with Supreme Court and she is hopeful for justice, Adv Asma said.

Bilkis Bano case is a black spot on humanity. After a fight of 20 years, the court had given justice to her. On one hand, the entire country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, on the other hand, the Gujarat government has given a decision that breached the constitution and judicial system. The central government remained a mere spectator. On the contrary, from the hearing in Supreme Court, it is clear from the written reply by the Gujarat government that the central government welcomed the decision, Adv Asma alleged.