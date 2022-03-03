Petitioners hope fair and transparent AMC elections

Aurangabad, March 3:

The petitioners, who had challenged the State Election Commission's (SEC) action regarding the formation of prabhags and reservation of wards (under various categories), shared the developments with the media persons.

It may be noted that the petitioners have not received a copy of the verdict. Hence on the basis of information shared by their concerned lawyers, they share the details.

The main petitioner Sameer Rajurkar said that the Supreme Court has instructed the SEC to ensure that there is no repetition of similar mistakes in future. The SEC has been asked to maintain transparency and secrecy during the delimitation of prabhags, through the verdict. If any repetition takes place in future, we could appeal in Apex Court, he said.

He continued, " The AMC administration and SEC shifted the enumerator blocks (EB) from one ward to another as per convenience. There was also a violation in implementing the guidelines while drawing lots to select and reserve the wards socially. The Apex Court considered our plea and ordered SEC in this regard."

The petitioner and former Congress corporator Kishore Tulsibaughwale said," We will keep a close watch on the election process after the Supreme Court's verdict." Anil Vidhate underlined that the legal battle went on for two long years. Nandu Gaoli also expressed satisfaction with the final verdict. Ganesh Dixit hopes the AMC and the SEC will not bow before anybody's pressure.