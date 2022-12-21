PG exams begin at 110 centres today

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct postgraduate courses winter session examinations, beginning at 110 centres on December 22. A total of 16,913 candidates of 32 courses from four districts- Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad have registered take the examination.

The university officers said that ten flying squads were set up to put a check on malpractice during the examinations.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole appealed to all the students to take the examination in a peaceful and copy-free manner. The largest number of candidates are from the science faculty (9,802), followed by humanities and social sciences (3,825) and commerce (3,286).

The students of 32 courses, including MA, MSW, M Lib, M A (MCJ), M Com, M Sc, MPM, MCA, MMS, MBA, MFA, M P Ed, MEd, and LLM, will appear for the examination in two sessions. The first session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, while the schedule for the second session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.