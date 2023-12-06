PG exams to commence on Dec 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:The Board of Examination and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct the postgraduate October/November examinations on December 19.

The university released the examination schedule of the different PG courses. Thousands of students from four districts will appear for the old and new pattern examination at 73 centres.

The district-wise strength of centres is as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (31), Jalna (13), Beed (17) and Dharashiv (12). Besides PG, the schedule of some undergraduate and diploma courses was also released

The commence date of course-wise examinations is as follows;

-December 19: M A (subjects like English, Marathi, Hindi, History, Political Science), MSW, M Library and Information Science, M A (MMCJ), B J, M Sc (subjects Chemistry, Physics, Botany, Zoology), PG Diploma (PGD in Drilling Technology, PGD in Forensic Science, PGD in Digital and Cyber Forensic Science, M Com, DBM, DCA, BCM, MPM, MCA, MMS, MBA (regular and part-time), MFA and Diploma in Vocational Guidance and Career Counselling.

-December 12: B P Ed, BPE, M P Ed, M Phil, LLB (three and five years old and new pattern), LLM, Diploma in Dramatics, Proficiency Certificate in Dramatics, B Ed and M Ed.