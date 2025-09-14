PG seats at GMCH to increase by 85Total seats to reach 285

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Postgraduate (PG) seats at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are set to increase by 85, with official approval already granted, informed Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre. With this addition, GMCH’s PG seats will rise from 200 to 285.

A review was conducted at GMCH last week to identify subjects where PG seats could be added. Initially, an increase of 50 seats was anticipated, but the figure eventually rose to 85. Of these, 29 seats are in clinical branches.

MD (Doctor of Medicine) is a postgraduate medical course pursued after completing MBBS. With an MD degree, doctors can specialize in fields such as medicine, pediatrics, dermatology, psychiatry, and radiology. The expansion was made possible through efforts by hospital staff under the guidance of Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre and Associate Dean Dr. Prabha Khaire.

Boost to patient care

With the rise in PG seats, GMCH will have more doctors available for patient care. This decision is expected to have a positive impact both on the expansion of medical education and on the accessibility of healthcare services.

29 clinical seats to be added

“Approval has been received for the addition of 85 PG seats in total, including 29 in clinical branches.”

— Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean