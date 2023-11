Ph D conferred on Ankit Agrawal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Ankit Kailash Agrawal in Commerce.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Study of Goods and Service Tax (GST) in India and its Impact on Manufacturers, Traders and Service Provides in Maharashtra State’ under the guidance of Dr J J Ahirrao, Research Guide and Associate Professor, Department of Commerce, Smt Dankunwar Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Jalna.