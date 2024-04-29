Ph D conferred on Anupam Kumar

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Anupam Kumar Krishnamurari Roy in Electrical Engineering. He has submitted his thesis titled "Controlling Of Switching Circuit Of Inverter For Grid Interconnection" under the guidance of Dr Ulhas Shiurkar, research guide and director, Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies.