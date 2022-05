Ph D conferred on Deepika Banosde

Aurangabad, May 7:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Deepika Dashrathrao Bansode in Sociology.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkaranchya Vicharancha Marathwadyatil Streeyavaril Prabhav (with special reference to Aurangabad District) under the guidance of Dr Snehlata Mankar.