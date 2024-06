Ph D conferred on Praddyumna

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Praddyumna Prafullachandra Shastri in Business Administration.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Study of Consumer Satisfaction Towards Online Services of Nationalised Banks in Marathwada Region’ under the guidance of Dr Mohd Farooque Khan, research guide and director of the Department of Management Science, Bamu.