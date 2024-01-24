PIL to open Haj House filed in High Court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade has today issued notices to the opponents in connection with the public interest litigation (PIL) filed requesting the court to issue an order to open the Haj House for the Haj pilgrims and common people.

The Haj House building was constructed at Kile Ark in the city, one year ago, but the building is kept locked by the custodian.

The PIL has been filed by Al-Hamed Hussain Al-Hamed alias Hammad Chaus through Adv Muhammed Asim. The next hearing will be held on February 22.

The petitioner has stated that if the Haj House is open for the common public it will be of great convenience to the pilgrims going to the Haj. The pilgrims can stay here and also directly proceed to the airport to board the flight from here.

The petitioner also stated that he had brought the issue into notice of the chief minister, principal secretary (Minority Development), district collector and others. However, no cognizance was taken by them in this regard. Hence a PIL has been filed.

The High Court has also been brought into notice that the construction of Haj House has been completed one year ago and the Cidco administration has also issued an occupancy (completion) certificate.