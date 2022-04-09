Plastic scrap godown gutted in Naregaon

Aurangabad, April 9:

A plastic scrap godown in Naregaon was reduced to ashes as it caught fire on Saturday afternoon. The Fire Brigade gained control over the fire with three fire tenders within two hours, informed the fire brigade sources.

A resident of Naregaon Shaikh Zakir Qureshi has a plastic scrap godown in the same area. The godown caught fire on Saturday at around 3.30 pm and soon the entire godown was grappled into the clutches of the fire. On receiving the information, Chikalthana, Cidco and Shendra MIDC Fire Brigade squads rushed to the spot. Chief Ashok Khandekar, fireman S B Pawar, Sominath Bhosale, Ashok Beldode, Abdul Hamid, Baban Navale and others took strenuous efforts to extinguish the fire. After two hours, they could gain control over the fire.

When contacted the owner Zakir Shaikh, said that the reason of the fire was not known but articles of around Rs 1.5 lakh have been gutted, he said.

Several scrap vendors have established the godowns at Naregaon, but they have not established the fire fighting system for them. Not a single godown has obtained the permission of fire safety from Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. There are more than 10 godowns of wooden furniture, food manufacturers, iron scrap and plastic scrap.