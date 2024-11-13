PM Modi’s Rally: 213 Officers, 1658 Police personnel deployed for security

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As PM Narendra Modi addresses a rally for Mahayuti alliance candidates on Thursday, police have arranged tight security, deploying 213 officers and 1,658 personnel to manage the large crowd.

PM Modi will hold a campaign rally for Mahayuti candidates at Grahamforth Ground in Chikalthana MIDC. Senior police officers, led by the Director General, will supervise security. CP Pravin Pawar and rural police officials will oversee 152 officers, including 9 Deputy Commissioners, 12 Assistant Police Commissioners, 40 Police Inspectors, Assistant Police Inspectors, and 15 Sub-Inspectors. Additionally, 1,449 constables and 209 female officers will be present. CRPF units will also be deployed, with additional assistance if needed.

Jalna Road is closed from 12 pm to 4 pm.

CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders are expected to attend the rally. With Maha Yuti leaders and workers coming from across Marathwada, police anticipate heavy traffic on Jalna Road. To manage congestion, the police will close public transport from Jalgaon T-point to Cambridge Chowk between 12 pm and 4 pm.