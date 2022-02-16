Police arrest motorcycle thieves

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

Cidco MIDC arrested two thieves from Jalna coming to the city with the intension of motorcycle theft on Tuesday. The arrested have been identified as Nitin Suresh Jagtap (21) and Anil Baban Ingale (21, Trimbaknagar, Chandanzira, Jalna). They have stolen motorcycles from various parts of the city and the police have seized nine motorcycles amounting Rs 4.90 lakh from them.

A motorcycle was stone from the Prozone Mall Road on February 4. The thieves were captured in the CCTV footage. Head constable Dayanand Ohol spotted them again on Prozone Mall Road. He informed PI Vitthal Pote about them. API Shivaji Chaure, PSI Shinde, ASI Sitaram Kedare, Shahed Patel, Sandeep Jamdhare, Nana Ghodke, Nitesh Sundarde, Vikrant Pawar and Avinash Dabhade laid a trap and arrested them. During interrogation, they confessed that they stole motorcycles from from City Chowk, Jinsi, Kranti Chowk, Cidco MIDC, Pundliknagar, Bhokardan, and Rahata in Nagar district.