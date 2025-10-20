Police commissionerate holds health check-up camp ahead of Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Police Commissionerate organized a health check-up and awareness camp for all officers and staff ahead of Diwali. The initiative focused on timely diagnosis and awareness of common diseases like diabetes, anemia, hypertension, and kidney disorders.

Tests revealed that 5% of personnel were anemic, while 10% had high blood sugar levels. The camp, conducted by A.K.H. Kidney Hospital, Samarthnagar, aimed to remind police personnel often busy with round-the-clock duties to prioritize their health. Dr Aditya Yelikar emphasized that early detection and regular medical check-ups help prevent serious illnesses. He urged participants to maintain fitness through exercise, balanced diet, and adequate rest. Police commissioner Pravin Pawar, deputy police commissioner Sharmishtha Gharage-Walawalkar, and other officials attended the camp, highlighting the need for regular health drives to keep the police force physically and mentally fit.