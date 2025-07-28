Police crackdown outside schools and colleges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Loiterers creating a nuisance outside schools and colleges especially those harassing girl students will now face police action. Police commissioner Pravin Pawar has formed a special squad of five officers and 30 personnel to tackle the issue, with operations starting Monday.

The crackdown follows a series of fights and assaults outside educational institutions. Incidents of stalking and lewd comments near campuses have raised safety concerns. Areas like Ramnagar, Sanjaynagar, and Vitthalanagar reported such cases to Mukundwadi police, prompting a recent intervention after a brawl outside SB College. The college principal met the commissioner, who assured strict measures to ensure safety around schools and colleges.

Loiterers on the run as crackdown begins

On Pawar’s orders, assistant police inspector Shivaji Choure and sub-inspectors Sandeep Kale, Arjun Kadam, and Abhijit Chikhlikar led the special force. The team swung into action outside SB College on Friday and Saturday. When officers returned on Monday at 1 pm, loiterers fled the spot. Some were caught singing loudly and disrupting traffic police used mild force to disperse them and restored order within minutes.

Public grounds under night watch

Open grounds around Beed Bypass, Shahnoor Miya Dargah Chowk, and TV Center Chowk are now under surveillance to prevent substance abuse. Police have been instructed to take immediate action against those found drinking or smoking in public spaces. Recently, a group near Sigma Hospital behind Shahnoor Miya Dargah was cleared out during one such operation.