Police fails to resolve mobile robberies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The rise in incidents of mobile snatching in the last three months has posed a challenge to the police administration.

The complainant Rithwik Pravin Chavan (21, Ravinagar) was returning home from his singing classes on Saturday at 10.15 pm. He got down from the sharing auto at Hudco Corner and from there he proceeded towards Sathe Chowk on foot. While walking, he was engaged in mobile conversation as well. While he was passing through Navjeevan Colony, a motorcycle with three youths riding on it, came and forcibly whisked away his mobile phone and disappeared in the darkness. The victim screamed for help, but the accused managed to sped away on the motorcycle. The complaint has been registered with Cidco police station. Further investigation is on.