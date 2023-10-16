Police hunts for trader to recover payment of Rs 24 L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj police station has registered a cheating case against a trader who had fled away without making a payment of Rs 24 lakh to 11 farmers against the purchase of their cotton bales. These farmers hail from Shendurwada village in Gangapur tehsil.

It is learnt that the accused Kanif Parasram Bhavar of Shendurwada procured cotton from 11 farmers from the same village during March 12 and April 28. However, Kanif disappeared from the village without making the payments of Rs 23.81 lakh to the farmers. The victim farmer Abbasaheb Mahsu Dubile lodged a complaint against Kanif Bhavar on Sunday. Under the guidance of the police inspector Dilip Gangurde, PSI Sandeep Shewale is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive search for him as Kanif has been missing since the day the complaint was lodged against him.