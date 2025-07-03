Police review security for ‘Prati-Pandharpur’ yatra; 13 lakh devotees expected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With an estimated 13 lakh devotees expected for the upcoming Mini Pandharpur’ yatra on Ashadhi Ekadashi, deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Atulkar on Thursday conducted a ground-level review of preparations.

The inspection covered police deployment, traffic regulation, CCTV surveillance, medical facilities, and emergency response systems. A tighter security plan is in place this year, considering the rising number of pilgrims. The ‘Mini Pandharpur’ yatra, held with equal devotion as the Pandharpur wari, demands strict vigilance to prevent any untoward incident, officials said. To ensure smooth movement, arrangements include drinking water stations, medical centres, tented shelters, mobile toilets, and clear signage to guide devotees. The administration has assured a safer and better-managed yatra with active support from citizens and volunteer groups. Police inspectors Rameshwar Gade, Rajendra Shahane, traffic PI Sachin Ingole, assistant PIs Manoj Shinde, Balasaheb Andhale, Yogesh Shelke, Vikram Wagh, and Arun Ugle were present during the review.