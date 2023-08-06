Policemen went to help doctor beaten

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A doctor was beaten with a belt at AIMS Hospital at Sharat T-point on Jalgaon Road on Saturday evening. On receiving the information, two policemen rushed to the spot immediately. While inquiring about the incident, three persons came there and severely beat the policemen with a belt. A case has been registered against three persons with Cidco police station. The accused have been identified as Shivanand Gajanan More, Gajanan More and Vijaya Gajanan More (all residents of TV Centre, Hudco).

According to the complaint lodged by the constable of Cidco police station Uttam Jadhav, he was on duty in a dail-112 vehicle on Saturday. He received a call that a person is severely beating a doctor in AIMS Hospital. He and constable Atul Solanke went to the spot. A vehicle (MH20 GE 2519) was parked on the road. The police asked the driver to move the vehicle from the road. However, accused Shivanand More refused to take the vehicle aside and he will burn the hospital, he threatened. Both the constables tried to convince him. Shivanand then grabbed the collar of Jadhav and manhandled him. Later, Shivanand’s father Gajanan and mother Vijaya grabbed Jadhav and also started beating him with a belt. The nearby residents intervened and rescued the constable. They also beat constable Salunke. A case of obstructing government work has been registered against the accused.

The accused were immediately arrested and were produced before the court. They have been remanded in judicial custody in Harsul prison. PSI Kailas Annaldas is further investigating the case.

Video went viral

The accused and his parents were beating the policemen. A huge crowd was gathered but no one came forward to help the policemen. Later, when some more people gathered, the policemen were rescued. Meanwhile, a video of this incident in which, three accused including a woman was seen beating the policemen went viral on social media. Jadhav grabbed Shivanand but did not leave him even after Shivanand’s parents were beating him.